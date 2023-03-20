Whether you want to explore every treatment under the sun or manage your vitiligo as-is, it’s important to put together a care team you trust. Six people who live with the condition share advice on how to find medical specialists who put the T into teamwork so that you can manage your vitiligo together.

Seek out dermatologists who specialize in vitiligo. Most dermatologists see only a couple of patients a year who have vitiligo. Many focus on aesthetic procedures, not research. As a result, they’re not up to date on the latest studies on treatments for vitiligo. I can’t tell you how many dermatologists I’ve seen over the years who told me there was nothing they could do to treat my vitiligo. I went home feeling way worse and with less money in my pocket. There are many organizations now that specialize in vitiligo advocacy and research, like the Global Vitiligo Association or VITFriends. You can go to their websites and see which doctors are on their executive board or connect with other patient advocates to find out who they recommend. It will make a huge difference. That medical spa may be great for your crow’s-feet, but they won’t know anything about how to treat your vitiligo. Jackie McDonald, 59, a vitiligo advocate in Morro Bay, CA, and founder of Vitiligo Vanquish

Find doctors who focus on you. Your doctor shouldn’t just dismiss your vitiligo, and they shouldn’t press treatments on you, either. I’ve decided not to pursue any more treatments for my vitiligo until doctors find a definitive cure. My dermatologist is fine with that. Over the next several years, as more treatments become available for vitiligo, you need a doctor who will take the time to go through the pros and cons of all of them with you. Stella Pavlides, 77, founder and president of the American Vitiligo Research Foundation