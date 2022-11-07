By Melissa M., as told to Keri Wiginton

I was 8 years old when I started getting these little white speckles on my knees. I really didn’t think anything of it at first. But then, the spots grew to the size of a half-dollar. Things progressed pretty quickly after that.

My mother took me to a doctor who diagnosed me with vitiligo. Even though I was only a child, he didn’t show me much sympathy. Instead, he told me there weren’t any treatments and dismissed my questions. It was a horrific experience that scared me away from dermatologists for decades.

Childhood was tough on me in lots of ways. But I’ve gone through therapy and found some really amazing friends since then. It’s because of that strong support system that I’ve come out the other side of vitiligo celebrating my skin.

But it took me some time to get here.