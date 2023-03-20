The Excitement About New Treatments

Ruxolitinib (Opzelura) may soon become the gold standard of treatment for vitiligo. It’s a type of drug known as a JAK inhibitor. It blocks JAK1 and JAK2, two enzymes that add to the inflammation that causes vitiligo. A study published last year in The New England Journal of Medicine found that it restored pigment in about a third of patients who used it for 6 months. I’m very optimistic that it will work well in many people of color who have vitiligo. While we didn’t have as much diversity in the clinical trials as we would have liked, we were happy to report that it seems to work just as well for dark-skinned people as it does for light-skinned ones.

I see ruxolitinib as just the start of a new wave of effective drug treatments. Ruxolitinib is applied as a cream and is limited to just 10% of a person’s body surface area. Right now, I’m involved in two other clinical trials to test JAK inhibitors that patients can take by mouth. The hope is they will be even more effective than the topical version. I’m also working to develop auremolimab, a type of drug known as a monoclonal antibody, to help treat vitiligo. JAK inhibitors are very effective, but if you stop them, you’ll relapse. We hope that auremolimab will be a medication people take for a month or two each year to maintain their new pigmentation.

While these advances help everyone with vitiligo, they will really benefit skin of color. People will no longer have to rely on pigment-stripping drugs or taking time off work to travel for UVB light therapy. If you can have infrequent treatments that only require medication a couple of months each year, it frees up a lot of time.