1 in 5 Young Women Who Tan Indoors Get Addicted

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- More than 20 percent of young white women who've been to a tanning salon become addicted to tanning -- even though doing so raises their risk of deadly skin cancer and premature skin aging, a new study reports.

These women seem to depend on tanning to feel attractive and often show symptoms of depression, the researchers said.

"Indoor tanning remains a public health concern for skin cancer prevention," said lead researcher Darren Mays, an assistant professor of oncology at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

"Our study indicates a substantial proportion of young women who indoor tan may become dependent, putting this group at especially high risk for skin cancer later in life," he said.

Indoor tanning is dangerous. It increases the risk of melanoma, the most deadly cancer, by 20 percent and increases the risk of other skin cancers as well, Mays said.

The researchers found that as beliefs about the importance of appearance grew stronger, young women were 73 percent more likely to be addicted to indoor tanning.

In addition, women who were depressed were nearly four times more likely to have a tanning addiction, compared with women who weren't depressed, Mays said.

It's not yet clear why some women become addicted to tanning. Some scientists believe that tanning produces a by-product that has an opioid drug-like effect on some people.

Joseph Levy is scientific adviser to the American Suntanning Association, which represents the tanning salon industry. He disagreed that tanning can be addictive.

"It is imprudent to characterize our natural and intended attraction to sunlight as addictive," he said. "Ultraviolet exposure is a natural attraction, and humans get less regular sunlight today than at any point in human history."

At least one medical specialist disagreed with Levy. Dr. Doris Day, a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said she sees women who are addicted to tanning every day.

"Tanning is not safe and it's not healthy," she said. Day tells women who are addicted to tanning about the risk for skin cancer and premature skin aging.