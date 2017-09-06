There's a New Shingles Vaccine -- Is It for You?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- On the heels of approval of a better vaccine for the painful condition shingles, adults over 50 should plan to roll up their sleeves -- again.

The new vaccine, Shingrix, will likely be recommended even for those already inoculated with an older vaccine.

An advisory panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that all adults 50 and older receive the new two-shot vaccine, just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its approval of Shingrix.

Shingrix, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, is more than 90 percent effective in preventing shingles, a painful skin disease that afflicts about one of every three people in the United States during their lifetime.

If the CDC adopts the panel's recommendation, Shingrix will supplant the only other shingles vaccine available, the single-dose Merck product Zostavax.

"The new shingles vaccine represents a major step forward," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior associate with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. "The efficacy of this vaccine is significantly higher than Zostavax, and those vaccinated with Zostavax should benefit from revaccination with Shingrix."

Shingles is a painful itching rash caused by the varicella zoster virus, the same bug behind chickenpox. The virus lies dormant in the nerve tissue of people who've had chickenpox, and years later can reactivate as shingles.

Anyone who's had chickenpox can develop shingles, but about half of all cases occur in people 60 and older, according to the CDC.

Shingrix is 97 percent effective in preventing shingles in people 50 to 69 years old, and 91 percent effective in those 70 and older, according to a briefing provided to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices prior to its decision Wednesday.

By comparison, Zostavax is 70 percent effective in your 50s; 64 percent effective in your 60s; 41 percent effective in your 70s; and 18 percent effective in your 80s, the briefing states.

Shingrix is also better than Zostavax in preventing nerve pain that continues after a shingles rash has cleared -- about 90 percent effective versus 65 percent effective, the briefing stated.