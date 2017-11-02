Could Your Salon Visit Make You Sick?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Holiday parties and gatherings mean more trips to nail and hair salons for some. But if you're not careful, you might end up picking up more than you bargained for.

In a recent small survey of nail and hair salon clients, more than two-thirds said they'd had one or more health issues after visiting a salon. These included skin problems, fungal infections and respiratory symptoms.

"When it comes to safety, the most important thing is being aware of the dangers present in salons," said Lindsey Milich, lead author of a study based on the survey. She's a research analyst at the Rutgers School of Public Health in Piscataway, N.J.

Nail and hair salons generally offer a wide range of services. Manicures, pedicures, applying artificial nails, removing hair with wax, hair styling and hair coloring are common offerings.

However, many of these services involve exposure to chemicals that can be hazardous for the client or for the nail technician or stylist, the researchers said. These products can cause allergic reactions and skin irritation.

In addition, because many of the tools are reused from one client to another, it's possible to pick up bacterial and fungal infections if proper sterilization techniques aren't used.

The survey included 90 patrons of nail and hair salons from three counties in New Jersey. Nearly all (94 percent) were women. Survey participants were asked about health symptoms, as well as their knowledge of potential hazards and safety practices in salons.

About 42 percent they'd developed skin issues and 10 percent reported fungal infections after salon visits. These problems included itchiness to the hands or face, cuts, burning or tingling sensations, pain or redness around the nail area, athlete's foot, finger or toenail fungus, and nail discoloration.

One in 6 survey participants reported respiratory symptoms, including runny nose, itching or watery eyes, trouble breathing and headache.

Across the board, the percentages for reported problems were higher for nail salons than hair salons.

Though the salon clients reported experiencing these problems after a salon visit, Milich noted that the study did not prove that these issues were caused by the salon.