Products to Remove Moles, Skin Tags Can Be Harmful

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It may seem tempting to remove a mole or skin tag you don't like with a product that promises to make them disappear quickly.

Don't do it, experts say.

Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.

Not only could doing so cause scarring and infection, but it can also mask skin cancer and make it harder for doctors to identify and treat promptly.

"There are several reasons that patients should avoid trying to treat moles at home. And that is certainly the most concerning... that cancer patients often mistake skin cancer for benign moles," said Dr. Chad Prather, a board-certified dermatologist in Baton Rouge, La. "We commonly see patients who have a skin cancer. It's been diagnosed and their initial process was to try to treat that at home with either physical means or sometimes these over-the-counter products."