In the early 2000s, Caroline Williams started to notice tiny white flakes of skin on the shoulders of her clothes. “Dandruff,” she thought, and tried to treat it with over-the-counter remedies. But it got worse, and in 2004, she went to a doctor, who diagnosed psoriasis.

For years afterward, doctors prescribed any number of creams, lotions, and shampoos for her to apply to her scalp. She even tried phototherapy, which is when you expose your skin to special ultraviolet (UV) lights at the doctor’s office. But nothing seemed to help much, and her psoriasis continued to worsen.

Even though it was so far limited to her scalp, her symptoms started to intrude on her life. It wasn’t just the embarrassment of the constant flakes -- it was the itchiness. It could get so intense that it became almost impossible to think about anything else, much less to work or socialize.

“The constant desire to scratch can be overwhelming,” she says. But of course, scratching just made it worse. Every doctor she’s been to, says Williams, is clear on one thing: “Don’t scratch.”

“The next one that tells me that will get a swift kick to the shin,” she says.