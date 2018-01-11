Shingles Vaccine Shortage Has Seniors Scrambling

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 31, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For weeks, Donna Greene got the brush-off when she asked the pharmacist about getting her second dose of Shingrix, the sought-after but scarce new shingles vaccine.

Check back next week. Check in two weeks. We just don't know, she was told at last. Finally, in mid-October, Greene got lucky.

"My husband's friend … said he wasn't feeling well because he had had the shingles shot and his flu shot on the same day, and I said, 'Really? Wait. It's in?' " said Greene, 67, a retired county government spokeswoman in Greenburgh, N.Y. "I went in the next day."

For the over-50 set, Shingrix can be harder to come by than a ticket to "Hamilton" or a Paul McCartney concert. For months, demand for the vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2017, has outpaced supply, frustrating patients and providers alike.

"It's like a blue-light special at Kmart -- people are calling and looking for that vaccine," said Heather Free, a spokeswoman for the American Pharmacists Association. "But I don't anticipate that this is going to be an issue much longer."

A spokesman for the British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), maker of Shingrix, underscored that view.

"We are shipping a large volume of vaccine this week," said GSK vaccines spokesman Sean Clements.

"We understand that this is a challenging situation to manage and GSK is fully committed to expediting resupply throughout 2018," he added.

Better protection

The unprecedented demand came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Shingrix as the preferred shingles vaccine. The CDC recommends two doses, two to six months apart, for adults age 50 and over -- even if a patient previously received Merck's Zostavax, a live shingles vaccine used since 2006.

Anyone who has had chicken pox -- 99 percent of Americans over age 40, the CDC estimates -- is at risk for shingles, also known as herpes zoster. That's because both conditions are caused by the varicella zoster virus, which stays inside the body, where it can reactivate years later.