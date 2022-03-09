Could COVID Increase Your Risk for Shingles?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Catching COVID-19 appears to increase an older person's risk of developing a case of shingles.

Researchers found that people 50 and older who had a COVID infection were 15% more likely to develop shingles, compared to people who were never infected. That risk climbed to 21% in people hospitalized with a severe case of COVID.

"It is important that health care professionals and people 50-plus are aware of this potential increased risk so patients can be diagnosed and treated early if they develop shingles following COVID-19," said lead researcher Dr. Amit Bhavsar, director of clinical research and development for the pharmaceutical company GSK in Brussels.

Shingles is a painful skin rash that occurs in people who've previously had chicken pox.

The virus that causes chicken pox, varicella zoster, hides in people's nerve cells after they've gotten over their initial case of the infectious disease, explained Dr. Carrie Kovarik, a professor of dermatology and medicine with the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.