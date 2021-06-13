8 Tips for Choosing a CPAP Machine

When you have sleep apnea, your upper airway gets blocked during your sleep. This can lead to fatigue, heart problems, high blood pressure, and other serious health problems. A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine -- a device that delivers air pressure through a mask while you sleep -- is the most common treatment for sleep apnea. With it, your airways can stay open and your body can get more oxygen to help it work well.

With all the options available, it may feel overwhelming to choose the right machine for you. Together with your doctor and these tips, you can find the one that'll give you what you need.

1. Start with an expert.

You can find a lot of information about the “best” kind of CPAP machines on your own, but only your doctor can really figure out what’s going to work for you.

“A CPAP machine is medical equipment, so your doctor should be the one to make a recommendation for you,” says Matthew Ebben, PhD, a sleep specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine.

You need a prescription to get a CPAP machine, so a primary care provider, pulmonologist, or sleep specialist who can review your sleep studies should be your first stop.

“Think of it like getting glasses,” Ebben says. “You wouldn't go to your eye doc and just tell them you think you want bifocals. They’ll test your eyes first and see what kind of lens is best for you. The same is true for a PAP machine.”

2. Prioritize fit.

Your CPAP mask connects the machine to your airways. Masks come in different sizes. In order for your machine to do its job, the mask needs to fit properly.

“Fit can make a big difference in both comfort and in leakage,” says Ajay Sampat, MD, an assistant clinical professor in the Division of Sleep Medicine at UC Davis Health.

A mask that’s too big, he says, can leak around its sides and up into your eyes. This could make it less comfortable, so you’d be less likely to keep using it.