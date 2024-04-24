Have Male Urinary Tract Symptoms? An App May Offer Relief

April 24, 2024 – The urgent need to pee, a strangled flow, and the feeling that you didn’t get it all out. Those are symptoms of male lower urinary tract problems, and more than 72% of men experience at least one of them.

But European researchers believe they may have a new way to manage these symptoms: A smartphone app that combines pelvic floor training and behavioral changes.

It may sound too good to be true. But research presented this month at a major urology conference in Paris showed that digitally accessible behavioral and physiotherapy strategies might be as effective as medication for many men experiencing mild to moderate bladder symptoms known as LUTS.

“We think flexibility in time and location for our patients is a high priority,” said Christian Gratzke, MD, the study’s lead investigator and urologic surgeon at University Hospital Freiburg in Germany. “That’s the reason that using an app is good for many people."

Gratzke and his colleagues recruited 237 German men with mild to moderate lower urinary tract symptoms, specifically an enlarged prostate or overactive bladder. The participants were split into two groups and assigned to their previous treatment regimen plus app-based therapy combining pelvic floor training plus behavioral/lifestyle interventions and bladder control techniques, or just to previous treatment.