If you’re 50 or older and healthy, there are two things experts think you should know: You’re almost certainly as risk of getting shingles, and you should get vaccinated.

“Shingles is not just an annoying rash that lasts for a week or two,” says Christine E. Kistler, MD, associate professor of family medicine and geriatric medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “The rash itself is often very painful. Once it’s gone, a significant percentage of people go on to have severe nerve pain in the area where the rash was, a complication called postherpetic neuralgia [PHN].”

The vaccine, called Shingrix, is more than 90% effective at protecting you from this painful rash illness and the serious, long-term complications it can cause.

“Anyone who has ever had chickenpox is at risk. That’s pretty much everybody older than 50,” Kistler says. The CDC reports that 99.5% of people born before 1980 have had chickenpox, even though many don’t remember it.

The vaccine doesn’t prevent shingles in every person, Kistler says. “If you do get it, however, you’ll have a much milder case and a much lower risk of complications. And that’s what we want: to prevent all the bad things that can happen because of shingles.”