Study: Whooping Cough Vaccine Power Fades With Time

The waning effectiveness of a flawed whooping cough vaccine is the main culprit in recent outbreaks of the highly contagious bacterial infection, a new study reports.

More than four out of five confirmed whooping cough (pertussis) cases strike children who are fully vaccinated, the study authors said.

That's because the vaccine for whooping cough loses effectiveness over time, the researchers discovered.

Up to age 7, kids have a five times higher whooping cough risk when they're three years out from their last shot, compared to the year immediately after vaccination, according to the report published online June 10 in Pediatrics.

And kids between 7 and 11 have double the risk if they are more than six years away from their last shot, compared with less than three years after, the findings showed.

"We found children who received their vaccines and who are far away from their last vaccine were at increased risk of pertussis [whooping cough]," said lead researcher Ousseny Zerbo. He is a staff scientist in the Vaccine Study Center at Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland. "As time goes by, the effectiveness starts to wane."

Researchers hastened to point out that the vaccine remains a vital means of preventing the disease.

Risk of catching whooping cough is 13 times higher among unvaccinated children and twice as likely among kids who are behind on their shots, compared with fully vaccinated kids, the study authors said.

Senior researcher Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center, stressed that "it's still very risky not to vaccinate. Vaccination does prevent pertussis."

The researchers said that the findings underscore the importance of keeping up to date on a child's shots, and the critical need to develop new and better vaccines against whooping cough.

Despite high vaccination rates, the United States and other countries have seen large whooping cough outbreaks since the 1990s, when a new acellular pertussis vaccine replaced the prior whole-cell pertussis vaccine, the researchers said in background notes.