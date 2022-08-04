Aug. 4, 2022 – Most vaccines don’t come as one-shot deals. You need a series of boosters to step up your immunity to COVID-19, tetanus, and other infectious threats over time. That can mean multiple visits with a health care provider, costing you time and sometimes money.

But what if you could receive just one shot that boosts itself whenever you need a bump in protection?

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed microparticles that could be used to create self-boosting vaccines that deliver their contents at carefully set time points. In a new study published in the journal Science Advances, the scientists describe how they tune the particles to release the goods at the right time and offer insights on how they can keep the particles stable until then.

How Self-Boosting Vaccines Could Work

The team developed tiny particles that look like coffee cups – except instead of your favorite brew, they’re filled with vaccine.

“You can put the lid on, and then inject it into the body, and once the lid breaks, whatever is in there is released,” says study author Ana Jaklenec, PhD, a research scientist at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research.