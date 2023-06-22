CDC Urges International Travelers to Get Measles Vaccine

June 22, 2023 – The CDC is urging people to ensure they are vaccinated against measles before summer travel. International travelers are particularly at risk, the CDC said, noting that 88% of all cases in the U.S. so far this year are linked to international travel.

“Based on current estimates, twice as many Americans are planning to travel internationally in 2023 compared with 2022,” according to the advisory published Wednesday. “Many countries and popular travel destinations, such as London, England, have experienced measles outbreaks in recent years.”

Measles is so contagious that 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who come in contact with someone with measles will contract the viral illness, which can remain in the air or on surfaces for 2 hours after an infected person leaves an area. One vaccine dose is 93% effective at prevention, and two doses are 97% effective.

Measles symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and rash, but severe cases can cause pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and death.