As We Age, Multivitamins May Fill Nutrient Gaps

June 12, 2023 -- Teresa Stull swears by her multivitamin formulation. Tired of taking pills, the 62-year-old esthetician and business owner in Frederick, MD, turned to a daily liquid formulation for skin health and inflammation. She was attracted to the product (which she also carries for her clients) because of its high absorption rate, the fact that the company shared data on its website, and mostly, its benefits for her skin and overall health.

“I’ve been using it for 6 years,” she said. “It helps the heart with the flaxseed oil, lysine, and all of the inflammation. And the side benefits are healthy skin, healthy nails, healthy hair with the biotin and collagen and how it’s delivered. I feel very balanced.”

Stull is one of the 70% of Americans who take multivitamins daily. But unlike Stull, many lack a clear understanding of their “whys and what’s” -- that is, why am I taking this and what will it do for me? Questions abound whether these supplements do anything to help with disease prevention – namely cancer and heart disease –and many people wonder if they need to take a multivitamin at all.