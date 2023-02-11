Beware of Popular Online Liver Supplements, Doctors Say

Nov. 3, 2023 – The 10 best-selling liver health supplements on Amazon bring in an estimated $2.5 million each month. But none of them contain ingredients recommended by major groups of doctors who treat liver issues in the United States or Europe.

Like many supplements, popular online liver products are unregulated, meaning they do not have to meet the same safety and effectiveness standards as prescription medications.

Sales of liver supplements are growing, particularly in the last few years, said Ahmed Eltelbany, MD, MPH, a first-year gastrointestinal fellow at the University of New Mexico. One reason could be increased alcohol use during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Some manufacturers make bold claims on Amazon, said Eltelbany, author of a study that looked into the supplements. “The most recurrent claims were that their supplements maintain normal liver function, are scientifically formulated, and – my personal favorite – are a highly effective liver detox formulation developed according to the latest scientific findings.”

While these claims might sound reassuring and scientifically grounded to an average consumer, he said, most of them are not backed up by rigorous clinical research.