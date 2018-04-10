Sexual Assault Has Long-Term Mental, Physical Impact

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Decades-old allegations of sexual assault have consumed the nation for the past two weeks, as the Senate, the FBI and the public wrestle with what it all may mean for both the U.S. Supreme Court and American society at large in the age of #MeToo.

The high-stakes debate is still unfolding. But now comes a new study that warns that sexual assault and harassment often take a significant long-term toll on a victim's mental and physical health, increasing the risk not only for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but also high blood pressure and sleep loss.

"The long-term health effects related to sexual harassment and assault is not just about the impact that it has on a person's mental health," said study author Karestan Koenen. "This study is evidence that this kind of trauma has a real and measurable physical impact, which needs to be considered."

Koenen is a professor of psychiatric epidemiology with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

She and her colleagues reported their findings online Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. The findings are also scheduled for presentation this week at a meeting of the North American Menopause Society, in San Diego.

For the study, researchers focused on just over 300 women between 40 and 60 years old, with an average age of 54. All were residents of Pittsburgh and were part of a broader study examining the link between menopausal hot flashes and atherosclerosis, commonly known as hardening of the arteries. Roughly three-quarters of the women were white.

All completed a full physical assessment, and a trauma interview and questionnaire.

Nearly one in five (19 percent) said they'd experienced verbal or physical sexual harassment in the workplace. Just over one in five (22 percent) said they'd been sexually assaulted. About 10 percent said they had been the victim of both.

Women who had been sexually harassed tended to be college-educated, though they were also more likely to struggle financially.