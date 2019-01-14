Body Size May Influence Lifespan in Women, Not Men

TUESDAY, Jan. 22, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Here's a new study finding that's bound to make tall, thin women happy: Their body size and their gender make it more likely they will reach the milestone age of 90 than either men or shorter, heavier women.

If these women exercised an hour a day, the longevity benefits were even greater, the Dutch scientists reported. While exercise helped men live longer, their body size did not.

The increase in life expectancy has started to plateau in some developed countries, said lead researcher Lloyd Brandts, from the department of epidemiology at Maastricht University Medical Centre, in the Netherlands.

One theory that might explain this is the growing number of obese and sedentary people, he said. But the new study unearthed a surprise.

"The findings indicate that both body size and physical activity are related to lifespan, but that these associations seem to differ between men and women," Brandts said.

He cautioned, however, that this type of observational study can't prove body size and physical activity cause people to live longer.

Brandts said that, in women, an increasing chance of reaching 90 was seen with up to 60 minutes of physical activity a day. Chances of reaching old age did not increase further with more exercise.

But, "in men, it seems the more time they spend physically active every day, the better it is for their chances of reaching old age," he added.

In the study of over 7,800 men and women, the Dutch researchers also found that taller women who were thin at the start of the study and remained thin were more likely to make it to 90 than shorter, heavier women.

Women who were about 5 feet 9 inches tall were 31 percent more likely to reach 90 than women who were around 5 feet 3 inches tall, the findings showed.

Among men, however, height didn't provide a similar advantage, the researchers found.

In terms of being physically active, men who exercised more than 90 minutes a day were 39 percent more likely to reach 90 than men who were physically active for less than 30 minutes.