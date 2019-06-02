Study: Leave Benign Ovarian Cysts in Place

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- It's a common gynecological finding: A growth on an ovary, which turns out to be a benign cyst. Is surgical removal necessary?

Not always, according to data from a new study of more than 1,900 such cases in which outcomes were tracked for two years post-diagnosis.

The team behind the research now believes that most women with non-cancerous ovarian cysts can simply be monitored over time, instead of having invasive surgery to remove the growths.

"Our results may lead to a paradigm shift, resulting in less surgery for non-cancerous ovarian cysts -- on condition that trained ultrasound examiners reliably exclude cancer," said co-lead researcher Tom Bourne. He's a professor at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom.

As described by the researchers, ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that develop on ovaries and are identified through ultrasound scans. They're common and usually don't cause any symptoms, but in some cases do result in pelvic pain and bloating.

Cysts can be non-cancerous (benign) or cancerous, and should always be removed if suspected to be cancerous. However, even when a cyst is benign, doctors often recommend removal due to concerns about serious complications, such as the cyst bursting or causing the ovaries to twist. There's also the possibility that a benign cyst might turn cancerous, or that it was initially misidentified as benign.

But surgery comes with risks and complications of its own. And so with benign cysts, doctors sometimes instead turn to "watchful waiting" -- conducting scheduled ultrasound scans to monitor cyst size and appearance. Many ovarian cysts will go away over time or do not change.

However, watchful waiting is controversial and some physicians believe benign cysts should always be removed.

In an attempt to decide the issue, Bourne and his colleagues tracked two-year outcomes for 1,919 women, average age 48, in 10 countries. All of the women underwent monitoring scans for two years after being diagnosed with benign cysts. The average cyst size was 4 centimeters (1.6 inches).

In one in five cases, the cysts simply disappeared on their own, according to the report published Feb. 5 in The Lancet Oncology. In another 16 percent of cases, women eventually went on to have cyst-removing surgery.