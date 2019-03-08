In U.S., Female Genital Mutilation's Lasting Scars

March 8, 2019 -- Severina Lemachokoti was asleep in her family’s mud hut in Kenya when her mother woke her up before 6 a.m. The 12-year-old -- home from a nearby boarding school for Christmas -- heard a crowd of women outside.

“Bring her out. Let her come,” she heard them say.

Outside the hut, she saw a fire burning. Her older sister stood holding a stick. “I knew that she would hit me if I cried or said anything,” Lemachokoti recalls. That’s when it dawned on her what was going to happen.

“I had heard at school that other girls were being cut in the village in a big ceremony, but it never occurred to me that one day I would go through it, too,” says Lemachokoti, who is now 36 and lives in Wichita, KS.

The women removed her clothes, sat her down, poured cold milk and water all over her, and held her arms and legs. “That is when they cut my body,” she recalls. They used a razor to make several cuts. She heard a woman say, “Make sure it’s all cut out.”

“I cried, but I didn’t open my mouth. And then I passed out.”

Female genital mutilation or cutting, also called FGM or female circumcision, is partial or complete removal of the external genitalia or other intentional injury to the female genitalia for nonmedical reasons. Despite global outrage over the practice, it’s still happening worldwide -- including in the United States.

The United Nations aims to end female genital mutilation globally by 2030. But until then, and for years after, women around the world who have already been mutilated will need health care that addresses the medical and psychological consequences that can last a lifetime.

“These women’s stories will break your heart. They are unimaginable, more than we can comprehend,” says Wayne Bloodworth, MD, an OB/GYN and founder of The Surgery Center for Female Genital Mutilation in Atlanta, the first nonprofit surgery center in the U.S. that offers surgical reconstruction after mutilation free of charge. He is hoping to make more doctors aware of the issue. “Of the 500,000 living in the U.S. who have already been mutilated [or are at risk], there are precious few [doctors] that know how to take care of them,” Bloodworth says.