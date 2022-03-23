Many women don’t need to look at a calendar or open an app to know that their period is approaching, thanks to telltale signs like bloating, breast tenderness, and moodiness. While these are among the best-known symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), they’re hardly the only ones. Also on the list: trouble sleeping.

Research backs that up. About 1 in 10 people have insomnia – trouble falling or staying asleep. But twice as many go through that as they near their period. So says Sara Nowakowski, PhD, a sleep researcher at Baylor College of Medicine.



For some women, the problem at that point in their cycle isn’t insomnia. Instead, they don’t feel refreshed after sleep, or they need more sleep than usual to feel well-rested. And many say they feel more fatigued during the day.

Women who have other PMS symptoms are more likely to struggle with sleep. And if their PMS is severe, especially if it affects their mood, they “are more apt to have insomnia as well as sleepiness during the day,” sleep physiologist Fiona Baker, PhD. She directs the Human Sleep Research Program at the nonprofit Center for Health Sciences at SRI International.

Women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), which is similar to PMS but causes more serious anxiety or depression for a week or two leading up to your period, have the worst luck with sleep as they near “that time of the month.” As many as 70% of women with PMDD have insomnia symptoms before their period.