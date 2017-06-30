Rat Lungworm: A Nasty Parasite With an Uglier Name

June 30, 2017 -- A new study has found that nearly a quarter of rats that researchers tested in Florida carried a nasty parasite with a name as ugly as its host.

The study found that the parasitic nematode, or worm, is common in Hawaii and has been sporadically found in the Southeastern United States.

Rat lungworm, or Angiostrongylus cantonensis, can be transmitted between mollusks -- like snails and slugs -- and rats, and it can make humans sick. According to the Hawaii state Department of Health, when infecting a human, the parasites can't reproduce or mature, and they will die in due course.

The CDC says humans can't pass the parasite on to others. It says the regions with the most reports of infection are the Pacific Basin and Southeast Asia. The CDC says it has also been found in Australia, Africa, and Cuba, as well as in Hawaii and Louisiana.

How It Spreads

According a new study of Angiostrongylus cantonensis in rats and snails in Florida, the parasite needs different kinds of animals to live out its life. The study’s lead author, Heather D. Stockdale Walden, PhD, assistant professor of parasitology at the University of Florida, says it is normal for parasites to have multiple hosts to complete their life cycle.

Researchers collected more than 170 rats from 18 Florida counties and found the parasite in 39 rats.

In the rat lungworm life cycle, snails eat infected rat droppings, Walden says. The parasite grows in the snail before rats eat the snail, and the parasite matures in the rat. She says other animals like frogs or crustaceans (shrimp, for example) can also be hosts for the developing worm, and humans are infected when they eat infected snails, slugs, frogs, or crustaceans.

She says that when you eat an infected animal, the parasite gets into your blood through your intestine, which can then take the parasite to your brain. How bad the symptoms are depends on the number of larvae you eat, she says.

Symptoms

The study says infected adults can have fever, headache, a stiff neck, vomiting, and nausea. In children, the symptoms are mainly fever, vomiting, and nausea.