Study: No Link Between Antidepressants, Autism

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Taking antidepressants during pregnancy doesn't appear to raise a child's risk of autism, once other factors that could influence the risk are taken into account, two new studies suggest.

"For a woman who needs to take this medication for her mental health and for her psychiatric stability, these results certainly suggest she shouldn't go without treatment," said Dr. Simone Vigod, senior author of one study and a psychiatrist at Women's College Hospital in Toronto.

Depression during pregnancy can be dangerous for both mother and child. Pregnant women with untreated depression are more likely to have severe postpartum depression, and their children are more likely to be born prematurely or at a low birth weight, Vigod said.

But earlier studies found a significant association between first-trimester exposure to antidepressants and autism spectrum disorder in children, sparking some concern about prescribing the drugs to pregnant women, researchers explained in background notes.

Two separate research teams suspected that those earlier findings might have been flawed if all the different factors that contribute to autism hadn't been weeded out, so they set to work on more detailed analyses. One team focused on a set of Canadian children, while the other evaluated a group of Swedish children.

Vigod and her team reviewed almost 36,000 Canadian children, just over 2,800 of whom were exposed to antidepressants in the womb. About 2 percent of the kids exposed to antidepressants were diagnosed with autism.

The analysis included matching moms who took antidepressants against those who didn't based on a series of 500 different variables in their life and health, Vigod said.

The researchers also compared siblings born with antidepressant exposure against brothers or sisters with no exposure in the womb. They also compared the babies of moms who stopped antidepressant use before pregnancy against those whose mothers continued using and those who never took the medications.

Another team performed a similar evaluation of more than 1.5 million children born in Sweden. These researchers performed the sibling comparison and the comparison between mothers conducted in the other study. But they also did an analysis considering whether the children's fathers had taken antidepressants during pregnancy.