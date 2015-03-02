Treat Autism Even Before Symptoms Show?

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Treating emerging signs of autism in young babies who are at high risk for the disorder helped improve their attention, language, communication and social skills, preliminary research shows.

In the first study of its kind, British researchers used months of video feedback to help the parents of 28 infants -- at high risk of autism because a sibling has the disorder -- understand and respond to their baby's individual communication cues.

The children were tracked until they were 3 years old, an age at which autism symptoms often surface.

"We wanted to see the downstream effects on this kind of development and see it play out over the next few years," said study author Dr. Jonathan Green. He's a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at University of Manchester.

"By the end of treatment, babies in the treatment group showed an impact of therapy," he added. "That improvement was sustained after treatment . . . the change carried on."

About 1 in 68 children in the United States are affected by autism spectrum disorder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms vary, but typically include difficulties in behaving, communicating or interacting with others. Repetitive behaviors and obsessions also characterize the developmental disorder.

Green and his team split 54 families with an at-risk baby into two groups. Twenty-eight families were randomly selected to receive an average of nine home-based visits from a therapist.

The therapist used video feedback to help parents adapt to their baby's communication style. Parents used this information to improve their baby's attention, communication, early language development and social engagement.

These infants underwent treatment for five months, from ages 9 months to 14 months. They were later evaluated at ages 15 months, 27 months and 39 months.

About 1 in 5 babies considered at high risk for autism because a sibling is affected actually goes on to develop the disorder, according to Green. None of babies receiving therapy showed any "clear signals" indicating they would definitely develop autism.