Could a Century-Old Drug Ease Autism Symptoms?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A drug first used in the early 1900s to treat sleeping sickness has shown promise in an early trial as a potential treatment for autism.

The study involved just 10 boys, aged 5 to 14, with autism. This was the first human trial to attempt to replicate encouraging results seen in work with mice, the researchers noted. The drug is called suramin.

"The main finding was that a single dose of suramin was safe and produced improvements in language, social interaction and restricted and/or repetitive behaviors in five children with ASD [autism spectrum disorder]," said study author Dr. Robert Naviaux. He is co-director of the Mitochondrial and Metabolic Disease Center at the University of California, San Diego's School of Medicine.

He added that no such improvements were observed among the five children not treated with suramin.

However, the gains from the one-dose treatment proved to be temporary, fading within a matter of weeks, the researchers said.

Naviaux stressed that the latest effort was just "a start." At the moment, suramin is not approved for any use in the United States, and much more follow-up research will be needed, he cautioned. The drug is used for sleeping sickness, which is caused by parasites.

Roughly 1 in every 68 children develops some form of autism, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Exactly what causes autism remains unclear. But this latest trial set out to test one specific theory known as the "cell danger hypothesis."

The theory suggests that at least some cases of autism arise when the body's normal reaction to stress and injury goes haywire.

In such a scenario, the usual healing process -- which involves the temporary halting of communication between cells -- ends up becoming permanent, causing cells to behave as if they're continually under assault. The theory suggests this dynamic might lead to autism, the researchers explained.

Suramin, however, has the ability to block a specific molecule known as ATP, which relentlessly triggers this abnormal healing process, the researchers said.