Communication Not at Root of Tantrums in Autism

By Mary Elizabeth Dallas

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Children with autism spectrum disorders probably aren't throwing more tantrums because of a lack of ability to communicate, new research suggests.

Speech and language problems are common in autism. Many children with autism aren't able to speak clearly. Some can't speak at all. But in this study, the researchers found that children with autism who have clear speech and a high ability to communicate have just as many outbursts as those who don't.

"There is a common pervasive misbelief that children with autism have more tantrum behaviors because they have difficulty communicating their wants and their needs to caregivers and other adults," said lead research Dr. Cheryl Tierney.

"The belief is that their inability to express themselves with speech and language is the driving force for these behaviors, and that if we can improve their speech and their language, the behaviors will get better on their own," she explained.

"But we found that only a very tiny percentage of temper tantrums are caused by having the inability to communicate well with others or an inability to be understood by others," Tierney said in a news release from Penn State Children's Hospital.

She is section chief of behavior and developmental pediatrics at the hospital.

The study included 240 children with autism spectrum disorders, aged 15 months to about 6 years old. The researchers analyzed the connection between language and tantrum frequency in these children. The study authors also assessed the children's IQs and their ability to understand words and speak clearly.

"IQ is extremely important because a child that has the mental capacity to understand and use language may display different behaviors compared to a child who doesn't have the mental capacity and comprehension to use language," Tierney said.

The researchers said they found that IQ and speech deficits accounted for less than 3 percent of the children's tantrums. Children who spoke at a 2-year-old level with normal development had more tantrums than the kids with lower speech skills, the findings showed.