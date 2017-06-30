What’s Lurking in Your Pool Water?

Blackstock says urine in recreational water isn't necessarily a risk for swimmers. But things like urine and sweat can react with chlorine to create toxic compounds known disinfection by-products, or DPBs, she says.

The potential health issues include more asthma in elite swimmers and less-major respiratory and skin issues sometimes seen in swimmers, lifeguards, and pool workers.

Susan Richardson, PhD, an environmental chemist at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, says there is definitely a risk for asthma from these compounds, mostly among Olympic athletes and other swimmers that spend a lot of time in pools. A recent university study found more than 100 chemicals in pools and hot tubs, some of which are toxic.

"Like anything, it depends on the dose and contact time. So, how many hours per day and how many days per week you would spend in a pool," Richardson says. "I think the risks are much lower for the casual swimmer."

Still, scientists say it is important to know that when your eyes get red in the pool or you smell that classic "chlorine" odor, it’s not due to chlorine.

“A healthy pool doesn’t have a chemical smell,” says Michele Hlavsa, RN, chief of the CDC’s Healthy Swimming Program. “It’s not the chlorine that is making your eyes red, it is the urine and sweat that combines with the chlorine,” she adds.

It also cuts the amount of chlorine that's left to kill germs, she says.

Scientists are looking for solutions. Richardson says her team is looking into a promising new treatment that uses silver/copper disinfection and doesn't rely on much chlorine, or potentially no chlorine at all. They are testing it in pools in Myrtle Beach, SC.

"From what we can tell so far, it does a great job keeping the water clear and disinfected, without necessarily needing to add chlorine," Richardson says.