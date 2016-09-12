Flu Tightens Its Hold on the Nation

FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The pace of flu activity continues to quicken across the United States, and probably hasn't peaked yet.

That's the assessment of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is urging the most vulnerable -- the very young, the elderly, the chronically ill and pregnant women -- to get their flu shots before it's too late.

"Even though activity is elevated, we are probably not at peak yet," Lynnette Brammer, a CDC epidemiologist, said Friday. "Even if we were at peak, you've still got half the season to go," she added.

Right now, the heaviest flu activity is occurring along the East and West Coasts, Brammer said.

"The Northwest has been hit harder and earlier, and activity could have peaked there, but we won't know that for a couple of weeks," she said.

Only the center of the country has been largely spared, but Brammer expects flu activity to increase there over the next several weeks.

The dominant strain right now is H3N2, which often signals a severe season that affects the oldest and youngest people the hardest, she said.

"Not all H3 years are severe years, but a lot of the severe years are H3 years," Brammer said.

On the upside: So far, this year doesn't seem as severe as the most severe H3 years, she said.

H1N1 and B viruses are also circulating, Brammer said.

"We may be approaching a peak in H3N2 viruses, but H1N1 viruses could increase as the H3s go down," she said. "And it's not uncommon to see a second wave of influenza B, because right now we haven't seen much B."

This year's vaccine contains all the circulating viruses, Brammer said, but it may be less effective against the H3N2 virus. However, if you get vaccinated and still catch the flu, it may be milder than if you weren't vaccinated, she explained.

The CDC recommends that anyone aged 6 months and older get a flu shot. Besides the elderly and the chronically ill, pregnant women also fall into the high-risk group in need of vaccination.