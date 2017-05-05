Is Drinking Diet Soda a Health Risk?

The authors of these studies suggest many explanations for the links between diet soda and health concerns. In addition to potentially changing gut bacteria, artificial sweeteners may stimulate the appetite, which could lead to overeating. Researchers don’t know yet whether these explanations will prove to be accurate.

David Ludwig, MD, PhD, says that studies like these raise important concerns about diet soft drinks, but they're not proof that we need to be worried.

“We need more clinical trials,” says Ludwig, an endocrinologist and professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and author of Always Hungry.

Ludwig conducted a test in 2012. In it, he randomly divided 224 overweight or obese teens into two groups. One group continued their normal habit of drinking sugary sodas; the other group switched to diet sodas. After a year, the diet soda group had dropped a little bit of weight, compared with those who drank regular sodas. By the 2-year mark, however, the two groups were about the same.

In another clinical trial, participants who drank diet soda lost about 5 pounds more than water drinkers over a 12-week period. However, that study was funded by the American Beverage Association, a trade group that represents soda makers.

Overall, says Ludwig, clinical trials have shown that if you switch from sugary sodas to diet ones, your weight will benefit. However, no clinical trial has yet been long enough to answer whether diet sodas affect the odds of having diabetes or whether they are as safe as unsweetened drinks like water. Diabetes and obesity, Ludwig says, are the primary focus of concerns about diet soda.

“Compared to unsweetened beverages,” asks Ludwig, “are they causing harm?”