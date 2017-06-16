Kroger Expands Recall of Roasted Macadamia Nuts

June 16, 2017 -- The Kroger Co. has expanded its recall of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall from the Cincinnati, OH-based chain now includes all its stores nationwide, including Kroger, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, City Market, Smith's, Dillons, Baker's, Gerbes, Jay C, Ruler Foods, Pay Less, Pick 'N Save, Copps, Metro Market, Owen's, and QFC.

Listeria monocytogenes can be particularly dangerous, even deadly, for people who have weakened immune systems, pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly. Symptoms can be headache, nausea, fever, stiffness in the neck, muscle aches, confusion, and loss of balance.

The FDA has received no reports of illnesses linked to the recall. The recall started in May, when the supplier notified Kroger of the potential contamination.

Kroger distributed the product -- Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts -- from Dec. 9, 2016, to June 13, 2017. It comes in a 12-ounce clear package and is labeled with UPC No. 11110-02478. It has sell by dates of Dec. 9, 2017; March 2, 2018; March 3, 2018; and April 7, 2018.

People should not eat the nuts. They can return them to the store where they were purchased for a replacement or refund. People with questions can contact Kroger from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight ET, and Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, at 800-KROGERS (800-576-4377).