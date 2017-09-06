Fibromyalgia Forces Lady Gaga to Delay Tour

Pain has forced Lady Gaga to postpone the upcoming European leg of her current tour.

In an Instagram post Monday, the pop star said "trauma and chronic pain" would prevent her from performing in Europe until early next year, The New York Times reported.

Last week, Lady Gaga canceled a show at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil, saying she was in "severe pain."

The first North American leg of her tour began Aug. 5, and the second leg of that tour is expected to begin as scheduled on Nov. 5., according to a statement from concert promoter Live Nation, The Times reported.

Lady Gaga has said she has fibromyalgia, which can cause muscle pain and fatigue.