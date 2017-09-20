Mom Pushes for Bed Rail Safety After Son’s Fall

Sept. 20, 2017 -- The picture is meant to scare people into action.

In it, Clark Jacobs lies on a hospital bed, head wrapped in bandages, in a coma.

He remained like that for nearly 3 months after he fell out of his 7-foot-high loft bed while at Georgia Tech University in January 2015.

Clark Jacobs was in a coma for three months after he fell from his college loft bed.

The bed had no safety rails.

“The thought of a world without Clark was not a place we wanted to live,” says his mother, Mariellen Jacobs. “It was just horrible to have to face that all because of a safety rail. It caused a lot of emotional fallout for our family.”

Since Clark’s accident, she has spoken out about the dangers of loft beds, especially to first-year students.

“They look at the picture of Clark in the hospital bed, and they can't believe that all of that ensued because of the lack of a safety rail.”