HIV May Double Odds of Heart Attack

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- As people with HIV are living longer, new concerns are cropping up, such as a risk for heart attack up to two times greater than for people without the AIDS-causing virus, a new study reports.

Those increased odds are seen even in people whose virus has been suppressed to undetectable levels in the blood with antiretroviral drugs, the researchers said.

There are several reasons for this higher risk, said lead researcher Dr. Matthew Feinstein, a cardiology fellow at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"A key factor appears to be chronic HIV-associated inflammation that persists even when there is no detectable virus in the blood," he said.

Feinstein explained that the heart disease and stroke risk is higher "because the virus maintains a reservoir in the body's tissues, driving a chronic inflammatory and immune response that can lead to the development of inflammatory plaque and ultimately heart attacks and strokes."

Furthermore, plaque buildup happens 10 to 15 years earlier in HIV patients than in people without the infection, Feinstein said.

"The ability to predict heart attack and stroke risk is essential," he said. But he added that the best way to do that isn't yet clear, and that's where the new study comes in.

The study included more than 11,000 people receiving HIV care at one of five sites in the United States. The researchers compared the rates of heart attacks in the general population with the rates of heart attacks seen among these HIV patients. They also looked at how two heart disease risk estimator tools fared in the HIV population.

The researchers said these tools were helpful in people with HIV, but not as accurate at assessing heart attack risk as they hoped. As the HIV population continues to grow older, the researchers suggest that studies should reassess these risk estimators with new information to increase their ability to predict someone at risk of a heart attack.

If the risk can be accurately predicted, then patients can be treated with drugs that lower the risk, including drugs to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, Feinstein said.