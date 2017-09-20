By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A combination antibody strategy could be the key to halting the spread of HIV, according to results from two promising animal studies.

Two separate research groups completely protected their own sets of lab monkeys from HIV infection using this combination vaccination strategy, albeit in two very different ways.

One group inoculated their monkeys with a "cocktail" of two HIV antibodies, while the other group genetically engineered a single antibody capable of attacking HIV in three different ways.

There's just one downside: Because these antibodies are injected into the body rather than naturally created by the immune system, people will have to receive shots on a regular basis to retain their protection against the AIDS-causing virus.

The strategy focuses on broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies, a type of antibody that attaches to the virus and prevents it from entering the immune cells that it targets, said Dr. Gary Nabel, chief scientific officer of the pharmaceutical firm Sanofi.

Previous studies have investigated using individual antibodies to block HIV, but without success, said Rowena Johnston, vice president and director of research for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.

"The virus is just so good at mutating away from any single thing we throw at it," Johnston said. "When we treat HIV, you can't give a single antiretroviral drug. You have to give a combination of at least two and optimally three. They are now also looking at this idea for antibodies."

Researchers also are looking into "passive immunization" as a way to deliver these protective antibodies, as an alternative to traditional vaccination, Johnston said. The human immune system has not been capable of learning a vaccine-prompted immune response that provides continued protection against rapidly mutating HIV.

"With a vaccine, you're upping the ante in terms of complexity because you're asking the immune system to design the antibodies you want," she said. "With passive immunization, you simply administer those antibodies and you don't need to ask the immune system to develop them."

One research team tested this new strategy by injecting lab monkeys with two antibodies that block HIV by attaching to different targets located on the virus.