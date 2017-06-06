Moving Toward a Better Blood Pressure Pill

By Randy Dotinga

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Combining low doses of several different blood pressure drugs may be better than using a standard dose of just one medication, a new review of past studies suggests.

Two-thirds of patients taking a blood pressure-lowering drug don't improve as much as their doctors would like, the researchers noted.

Citing a "critical need" for new approaches, they reviewed 42 studies involving ultra-low doses of multiple medications.

Their conclusion: "Low doses can achieve large effects when used in combination," said review co-author Dr. Anthony Rodgers. "What we found was that four quarter doses [of different medications] gives a lot of benefit with few apparent side effects."

High blood pressure is a leading cause of stroke, heart attack and several other major conditions, so it's important to get good treatment, said Rodgers. He is a professor of global health at the George Institute for Global Health and University of New South Wales, in Australia.

However, "all blood pressure medications have only moderate effects when used alone, and many have side effects when used at higher doses," he added.

Cardiologist Dr. Eugene Yang said blood pressure medications seem to work better when they're combined.

"There seems to be a synergetic effect between two kinds of drugs," said Yang, who wasn't involved in the study.

Combinations of ultra-low doses of existing drugs are "certainly something to think about," added Yang, a professor at the University of Washington, in Seattle. Already, some combo blood pressure drugs are available in the United States, according to background notes in the study.

But Yang cautioned that much more research is needed. "You really need to do larger studies with more patients that follow them for much longer," he said. Patients in the new meta-analysis were tracked for two weeks at most, he noted.

Study co-author Rodgers agreed. "More long-term research is needed, and new combinations need to be manufactured, before triple or quadruple combinations are ready for clinical use in the U.S.," he said.

About one out of three U.S. adults has high blood pressure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.