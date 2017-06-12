More Support for Tight Blood Pressure Control

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For people at increased risk of heart disease, intensive blood pressure control may be just as safe as standard treatment, a new study finds.

Experts said the results bolster the case for more aggressive treatment of high blood pressure.

Two years ago, a U.S. government-funded trial called SPRINT challenged the standard approach to treating high blood pressure.

Intensive control meant using medication to get patients' systolic pressure -- the top number -- below 120 mm Hg. That was a big change from standard treatment, where the aim is to get below 140 mm Hg, or in some cases 150.

Driving down blood pressure to lower levels had major benefits for people at increased risk of heart attack. That included people age 75 and older, and patients with existing heart disease or multiple risk factors for it such as smoking and high cholesterol.

Overall, the aggressive approach cut the risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular complications by almost one-third, versus standard treatment.

But there are still concerns about the potential hazards, said Dr. Dan Berlowitz, the lead researcher on the new study.

Patients typically need several medications to get their blood pressure to normal levels, which boosts the odds of side effects such as dizziness and fatigue.

Plus, there is a worry that lower blood pressure itself could reduce blood flow to the brain and cause symptoms such as confusion and depression -- especially in elderly patients who are frail or have memory problems.

"It is very controversial," said Berlowitz, chief of staff at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, Mass.

So his team dug deeper into that question, using information collected from more than 9,600 patients during the SPRINT trial.

At the start of the study and then yearly, patients completed standard surveys on day-to-day well-being. They rated their physical and mental health, satisfaction with their care, and ability to stick with their medication.

On average, the researchers found, patients on aggressive treatment fared as well as those on standard care.