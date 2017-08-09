By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The inhaler medication Spiriva (tiotropium bromide) may help slow the progression of COPD if given in the early stages of the disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that the drug helped patients preserve more lung function over two years. It also cut down on symptom flare-ups and boosted patients' quality of life, on average.

All of the study patients were in the early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD -- a group of serious lung conditions that include emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Experts said the study, funded by Spiriva maker Boehringer Ingelheim, could help change the way early COPD is managed.

Until now, nothing has been shown to slow the progression of early COPD -- other than smoking cessation, said Dr. Louis DePalo, a lung disease specialist who wasn't involved in the study.

"Quitting smoking is the one thing that's tried and true," said DePalo, a professor of pulmonology at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

But as far as medication, there has been a "nihilistic" attitude among doctors, DePalo said. Often, they see no point in prescribing a drug like Spiriva, he explained, unless patients have chronic symptoms that need relief.

That might start changing now, according to DePalo.

COPD affects more than 11 million people in the United States alone, according to the American Lung Association. And it's the third-leading cause of death nationwide.

There is no cure for COPD, but there are therapies to control the symptoms and improve patients' quality of life. The medications include inhaled bronchodilators, which relax the muscles around the airways and make it easier to breathe.

There are short-acting bronchodilators, which are used "as needed" to control symptom flare-ups. And there are long-acting ones, like Spiriva, which are used daily to control symptoms.

People in the early stages of COPD may have minimal symptoms. So their doctors may prescribe only short-acting medications, along with smoking cessation, said Dr. MeiLan Han, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association.