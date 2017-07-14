Mother Questions Use of Chemical After Son's Death

July 14, 2017 -- Wendy Hartley has her son’s last heartbeats tattooed on her chest. She asked the doctors to print out a tracing of them after they turned off his life support.

“I told them, ‘I carried his first heartbeat, I’ll carry his last,’” she said, tears slipping down her cheeks.

Wendy Hartley tattooed a picture of her son Kevin's last heartbeats on her chest. Her locket holds his ashes.

Kevin Hartley was working for his family’s business when he collapsed while refinishing a bathtub at a Nashville apartment complex in April.

When his father and brother couldn’t get him on the phone, they went to check on him and found him slumped over the side of the tub.

They quickly pulled him out of the bathroom and into fresh air. His brother performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

At the hospital, a doctor told Wendy that fumes from a chemical he’d been working with had caused Kevin’s heart to stop. Though they had been able to restart it with machines, they could not find any brain activity. He had simply gone without oxygen for too long.

The Hartleys kept Kevin alive long enough to fulfil his wish to be an organ donor and to give his sister, a nurse and captain in the Army, time to travel from Alaska to say goodbye.

Why is this product out there in the first place?

They clipped curls of his hair and made plaster impressions of his hardworking hands. His grandmother, who is also a nurse, found Wendy a stethoscope so she could hear his heartbeat.

The 21-year-old former football player was declared brain dead at 4:52 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

“I’m angry,” Wendy says. “Why is this product out there in the first place? Do we really need this out there? All the damage that it’s doing?”