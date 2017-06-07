Overtaken by Opioids: A Growing Problem for Women

The injuries forced her to quit her job. She stayed at home to care for her four children, now ages 15, 13, 6 and 5. But the opioids made it hard for her to remain energetic and engaged with her family. “I slowed down. My reactions were not that fast,” she says.

After the birth of her youngest child a few years after the crash, Wilson tried to stop the pills on her own. “I didn’t want to take them anymore. I wasn’t the mom that I was before. I became isolated and didn’t want to go out anymore. I was kind of miserable.”

But after 12 hours without the drug, she felt ill, as if coming down with the flu. She took a pill and the sick feeling went away, she says. “Then it hit me: This is not normal.”

Wilson didn’t tell her doctor that she had become dependent, though. The stigma was too great. “I was embarrassed,” she says.

At the height of Wilson’s addiction, she was taking about 30 pills a day. She pawned her possessions to buy $3,000 to $4,000 worth of illegal pills per week. She also pawned jewelry stolen from her mother.

“When my parents figured out that stuff was missing from their home, they actually accused my husband. I immediately said, ‘No, it is not him, it is me. I’ve been stealing from you, and here’s the reason why.’ ” Her parents were shocked, she says.

Without that confrontation, she’s not sure when she would have sought help, she says. “For all I know, I wouldn’t even have survived.”

Wilson, now 40, started taking buprenorphine, a drug to treat opioid addiction, first in pill form and now through an implant in her arm. Along with methadone and naltrexone, buprenorphine is one of three drug treatments for opioid addiction. It can be taken safely, but some patients can become dependent or have side effects, so Wilson’s doctor will need to monitor her regularly.

She and her husband lost their home, in part because of Wilson’s job loss and addiction, but she feels fortunate that she didn’t overdose and die.