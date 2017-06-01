Vomiting Disorder on Rise in Pot-Friendly Colorado

THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term heavy marijuana use can cause chronic vomiting and abdominal pain in some people, new research suggests.

And the syndrome could become more frequent and pervasive as more states legalize use of the drug, according to health experts.

Cases of the disorder, which is called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), doubled in Colorado as access to legal marijuana became widespread, said Dr. Kennon Heard. He is chief of medical toxicology for the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

"All of the emergency departments in the state now are seeing this on a daily to weekly basis," Heard said. "There are a lot of patients ending up in the emergency room with this, and presumably there are even more who don't come to the emergency room, who just ride it out at home."

Patients who develop the syndrome typically smoke marijuana on a daily basis, and have been using it for six months or more, Heard said.

No one's sure what causes the syndrome, but it's suspected that heavy pot use triggers "some change in the brain pathways that react to marijuana," Heard said.

"You see a change in the nervous system, and the body's response to it becomes hypersensitized or starts reacting differently," he said.

Researchers first identified the syndrome in 2004, in a group of frequent marijuana users who experienced abdominal pain and vomiting with no apparent explanation, Heard said.

Cases of the syndrome doubled at two Colorado hospitals between 2009 and 2011, after the U.S. Attorney General ceased prosecution of marijuana cases in 2009, according to a study co-authored by Heard and published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine in 2015.

Colorado legalized medical marijuana in 2000, and following the Attorney General's announcement, the number of medical marijuana licenses rose from just over 5,000 in January 2009 to nearly 119,000 in January 2011.

Denver Health and the University of Colorado Hospital experienced 87 diagnosed cases of the syndrome in the months following the liberalization of marijuana enforcement, compared with 41 cases prior to that, Heard and his colleagues reported.