First Case of Local Zika in Pregnancy Described

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The first case of locally acquired Zika virus in a pregnant woman in the United States did not result in devastating birth defects, doctors report.

In a case study from the University of Miami, doctors provide new insight into the mosquito-borne virus, showing fetal exposure doesn't necessarily mean infection.

The report also alerts doctors to suspect Zika in patients who may have traveled to south Florida, not just to areas outside the country where the virus is more prevalent.

The infant -- born full-term in October -- showed none of the devastating birth defects linked to Zika, such as microcephaly (an abnormally small head and underdeveloped brain).

"Initially, everything with the baby looked fine," said Dr. Ivan Gonzalez. He is co-director of the Zika response team at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, where the mother and baby were patients.

Because the infant was not infected with Zika, Gonzalez remains optimistic about the baby's development.

"Over time we are going to learn that this baby was just exposed, but not infected," he said.

The case began last July. In the 23rd week of pregnancy, the 23-year-old Florida woman developed a fever, widespread rash and sore throat followed by muscle and joint pain. Blood tests confirmed she had Zika.

Although her blood tested positive for Zika for six weeks, her pregnancy proceeded normally, according to the report. Ultrasound examination showed no fetal brain abnormalities.

Doctors continue to monitor the infant because of reports that Zika-related developmental problems can arise in the months and years after birth.

These problems include brain abnormalities with and without microcephaly, neural tube defects and other brain malformations. Eye abnormalities and deafness can also result, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report was published online Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Lucy Chen, a dermatologist at the school of medicine, was the first to see the mother-to-be.

"I was consulted, as a dermatologist, to see a pregnant patient with a rash. After testing some of her blood, we found out that she had Zika," Chen said.