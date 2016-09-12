Does Legal Medical Marijuana Spur Illicit Pot Use?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- An unintended byproduct of medical marijuana laws could be a sharper increase in illicit pot use, a new U.S. study reports.

Illicit pot use increased significantly more in states that passed medical marijuana laws compared to other states, researchers found in comparing three national surveys conducted between 1991 and 2013.

States with medical marijuana laws also saw an increase in people who can't stop using pot even though it's interfering with many aspects of their lives, researchers said. This is known as cannabis use disorder.

These laws "seem to send a message that use of this drug is safe and acceptable in some way," said lead researcher Deborah Hasin of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

With this implicit message, more people feel free to use pot as they would alcohol, as a means to relax or to cope with problems like anxiety or depression, said Hasin, a professor of epidemiology.

The proliferation of medical marijuana dispensaries also might promote illicit use, said Rosalie Pacula, director of the RAND Corporation's Bing Center for Health Economics.

Medical marijuana states that restrict the number of dispensaries and tightly regulate the system appear to have different illicit pot use patterns from states like California and Colorado, where the laws amounted to a "de facto legalization system," said Pacula, who wasn't involved with the study.

"It's the commercialization of the medical marijuana industry that has led to spillover into this recreational market," she added.

California passed the first medical cannabis law in 1996. Today, a total of 29 states have approved medical marijuana, and eight states have legalized recreational pot use.

Hasin and her colleagues estimate that medical marijuana laws have led to an additional 1.1 million adults illicitly using pot and 500,000 more adults with a diagnosable cannabis disorder.

The researchers relied on data from more than 118,000 adults gathered in three national surveys stretching fom 1991 to 2013.

In 1991, no Americans lived in states with medical marijuana, but by 2012, more than one-third lived in states that had accepted medical pot.