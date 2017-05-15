Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

May 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Three deaths from Ebola have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and health officials are investigating 17 other suspected cases.

Tests show that the outbreak in a remote northern area of the central African country involves the Zaire strain, the most dangerous of the Ebola viruses, CNN reported.

The cases have occurred in Bas-Uele province, which borders the Central African Republic.

On the weekend,Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa, met with DRC government officials to discuss how to respond to the outbreak, CNN reported.

"WHO has already mobilized technical experts to be deployed on the ground and is ready to provide the leadership and technical expertise required to mount a coordinated and effective response," Moeti said.