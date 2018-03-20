Annette Bening Opens Up on Family, Charity, Aging

Bening may not outwardly resist the years, but she does wear them well. The star attributes her slim physique and glowing smile to eating healthfully (with “a glass or two of wine in the evenings”), maintaining a positive attitude, doing lots of yoga (“I was lucky enough to be introduced to it when I was in acting class; its practice and study have been a huge gift in my life”), and inheriting a good set of genes.

And, boy, did she ever: “My mother’s father lived to be 100,” she says. With her own parents, Arnett and Shirley, both in or quickly approaching their 10th decade of life, it seems centenarians may run in her family. And Bening says she’s learned many lessons about longevity from them.

“My parents are decent, loving, very good people,” she says. “They have a circle of friends, and everyone takes care of each other. Both have a positive outlook. When health issues come up, they consult their doctors, get good care, follow instructions -- and then they get on with enjoying their lives. They tend not to complain. They focus on the good.”

Bening’s odds of reaching a similar marker are higher because of her genetic inheritance, says Thomas T. Perls, MD, a professor of medicine at Boston University’s School of Medicine.

“Most of us have the genetic blueprint to make it to almost 90 if we adopt good health behaviors,” he says. “If you want to live beyond 90, there’s evidence from our study, and from other studies, that genes do play a role. There are many mechanisms that either slow aging or make someone age faster; so far, we’ve found more than 130 gene variations and combinations -- called genetic signatures -- that affect how we age, especially after 90. These signatures play an even stronger role in subjects age 105 and older.”

To boost your own chance of becoming a centenarian, Perls points to research done on a cloistered group of Seventh Day Adventists who shared marked longevity. “Smoking is the very worst thing you can do,” he says. “Don’t drink much alcohol. Eat a vegetarian diet. Exercise your mind and body every day. Maintain a healthy weight with a body mass index [BMI] no higher than 27. Manage your stress levels. Create a strong social network. And, if you’re a woman, having your babies at age 40 or older, and without the help of fertility technology, is likely a marker of your reproductive system aging very slowly and not getting age-related diseases that impair fertility.”

Another longevity bonus, perhaps, for Bening? She gave birth to her youngest child, daughter Ella, who is now 18, at age 41.