What Can Health Apps Do for You?

More than a million health and wellness apps are available from the Apple and Google app stores, with more being added daily. With so many health-related apps to choose from, how can you decide which ones you might want to use and how they might improve your health?

First, consider what type of app you are looking for. Overall, you can break health-related apps down into four broad categories: general health and wellness apps, apps that help manage your overall health or a particular chronic condition, telehealth and telemedicine apps, and the newest category, digital therapeutics apps, which are approved by the FDA be used for the treatment of specific conditions.

“Our day-to-day behaviors drive most of our risk for disease and the costs associated with that,” says Daniel Kraft, MD, founder and chair of Exponential Medicine, a program that explores developing technologies and their potential in medicine and health care. “And we now have an explosion of new tools to help measure and improve our healthy behaviors. The first Fitbit only launched in 2009, and wearables are now ubiquitous and can measure almost every aspect of our activity, physiology, and even mental health.”