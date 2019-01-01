Skip to content
    Finding a Path Forward: Runner Molly Seidel Takes Control of her ADHD


    WebMD Feature

    In part two of WebMD's interview with Olympic medalist Molly Seidel, she talks about taking control of her ADHD diagnosis.

    Olympic Runner Molly Seidel Takes Control of Her ADHD Part 2: Molly Seidel, a marathoner and Olympic medalist, on how getting her ADHD diagnosis changed her life for the better. “It makes so much sense.” 282

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    SPEAKER: Molly Seidel is one

    of only three American women

    to medal in the Olympics in one

    of the most brutal of events--

    the marathon.

    Perhaps what's even more

    remarkable about Molly is

    her success in overcoming

    a series of mental health

    challenges.



    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    MOLLY SEIDEL: Having lived

    with various forms

    of neurodiversity and mental

    illness

    since basically childhood,

    I feel right now that I'm

    in a place where, obviously,

    with this kind of stuff,

    you're never like, quote

    unquote, "cured,"

    but I feel in a much

    better and more stable place

    than I've been in a really

    long time due to taking

    a step back over this last year

    and really putting

    in the work and the time

    to focus on it.

    And I think that's probably

    the most important part

    of dealing with these kinds

    of things.



    The funny and gnarly thing

    about any

    of these mental disorders

    and what I've experienced

    is that it almost seems

    like a game of whack-a-mole,

    that when you whack down one

    thing

    or when you feel that you've got

    a handle on one thing,

    it jumps to another thing.

    So when it's not--

    when it's not

    like obsessive restriction,

    it turns into bulimia.

    When you get rid of the bulimia,

    it turns into restriction again.

    Then that turned back

    into-- it's-- that's the

    frustrating part that if--

    and what it took me years

    to figure out that if you're

    just trying to treat

    the symptoms

    and not addressing

    the underlying causes of some

    of these things, it will just

    tend to jump from diagnosis,

    to diagnosis, to diagnosis.



    And I got the--

    my two main diagnoses just are

    the ADHD and the OCD.

    Obviously, it was years apart

    for the two of those

    and it took longer to identify

    the ADHD.

    But it came with such a sense

    of relief and knowing of just

    like, oh, my God there's

    a reason why I feel the way

    that I feel and maybe I'm not

    just thoroughly messed up

    and thoroughly a terrible person

    because your brain just works

    a little bit differently.



    And I think a lot of that came

    with a deep sense of shame

    for me.

    And that was the hardest part

    of just being I don't know why

    my brain just can't work the way

    that other people's brains work.

    And especially-- I think

    especially with the ADHD--

    the OCD was one because that was

    more of a pathology, kind

    of just being like, OK, this is

    something that I really need

    to work on and improve,

    this is a disorder.

    Whereas with the ADHD

    it came with this sense of just

    like, oh, my God,

    this makes so much sense.

    I think that was the most

    freeing thing and the thing that

    has gotten me to the place

    that I am now of being like,

    OK, there are specific lifestyle

    changes that I can make to make

    sure that my brain works

    optimally and then they worked.

    I wish that I had been more

    vocal about exactly how I was

    feeling earlier and it might

    have gotten to the solution

    a lot earlier.

    Because I think-- especially

    as women, a lot of us

    are willing to almost like

    gaslight ourselves of just being

    like, oh, it's not really that

    bad.

    And then you look objectively

    at it and you're like,

    no, this is actually objectively

    pretty bad and there has to be

    a better way to live than this.



    I'm a pretty big nerd when it

    comes to this stuff,

    so I enjoy learning about it

    and I really enjoy trying--

    reading medical papers,

    trying to figure out stuff,

    doing my own research,

    especially

    as it comes to some

    of these alternative techniques

    for treating ADHD.

    So having a basic level

    of competence with that I think

    has really helped.

    But then I think just

    at this point,

    having been through pretty much

    the better part of--

    being through 10 years

    of working

    with different therapists

    pretty consistently,

    learning the dialogue,

    learning the--

    basically just getting a better

    understanding of how my brain

    works.

    And I think that ultimately is

    the point of therapy is learning

    to have a better relationship

    with your own brain

    and understanding the mechanisms

    by which your brain works.

    I think that's been the most

    helpful thing to be able to be

    a little bit more confident

    and trust in myself to know

    the things that I need to be

    doing.

    And maybe some aspect of it is

    being able to take ownership

    of not just expecting that I'm

    going to go to a doctor

    and they're going to give me

    a pill and that's going to fix

    everything.

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    <p>Molly Seidel, American long-distance professional runner and 2020 Olympic medalist</p> /delivery/aws/6f/5f/6f5fe2ce-a65d-4835-a033-83a9fb986247/376480f8-c327-449f-bb3a-fba516ca7bb9_webmd_molly_seidel_interview_part_two_,4500k,2500k,1000k,750k,400k,.mp4 04/24/2023 08:20:07 PM 0 0 photo of molly seidel /webmd/consumer_assets/site_images/article_thumbnails/video/webmd_molly_seidel_interview_part_two_video/1800x1200_webmd_molly_seidel_interview_part_two_video.jpg 263ae56c-471f-4492-81df-a86173247604

    "The funny and gnarly thing about any of these mental disorders ... is that it almost seems like a game of whack-a-mole that when you when you whack down one day or when you feel that you’ve got a handle on one thing, it jumps to another thing," Seidel said. "That’s the frustrating part, and what it took me years to figure out that if you’re just trying to treat the symptoms  and not addressing the underlying causes of some of these things, it will just tend to jump from diagnosis to diagnosis, to diagnosis."

    Seidel explains that therapy and meditation have both helped her regain and maintain control in her life.

     "I think that ultimately the point of therapy is learning to have a better relationship with your own brain and understanding the mechanisms by which your brain works," she said. "That’s been the most helpful thing to be able to be a little bit more confident and trust in myself to know like the things that I need to be doing."

    Watch Part One:In the Zone: Molly Seidel on her ADHD Diagnosis

    Reviewed on ,
    Edited on ,
    © 2023 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

