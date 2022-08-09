Take a drive around certain neighborhoods in Los Angeles and you may spot as many signs advertising body scans as burger joints. Or maybe you've seen the ads on TV or the internet: "Protect your health! Get a body scan now!" Are whole-body CT scans really able to do that – and what are the risks? And are DEXA scans a good way to check on your body composition?

Scans for Health Checks While technologies vary, most of these high-tech checkups use computed tomography (CT) scans to examine your entire body or specific parts, such as the heart and lungs, to try to catch dangerous diseases in earlier, more curable stages. During the 15- or 20-minute scan, you lie inside a doughnut-shaped machine as an imaging device rotates around you, transmitting radiation. The technique combines multiple X-ray images and, with the aid of a computer, produces cross-sectional views of your body. By examining the views, a doctor can look for early signs of abnormalities. The scans aren't cheap – whole-body scans run anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per scan and usually aren't reimbursed by insurance. And the question of how helpful these scans really are is a matter of debate among medical experts.