The High Cost of Surviving Rabies

Feb. 20, 2018 -- A brown bat the size of a mouse with teeth like a stapler may or may not have bitten Tamara Davis in Georgia. But it certainly took a bite out of her bank account, generating hospital bills of more than $17,000.

The groundhog that charged Linda Gallagher in Maryland while she was gardening last summer caused her to rack up more than $11,000 in charges.

A fox that sank its teeth into Crystal Edwards in North Carolina last year could end up costing her more than $22,000.

Doctors agreed that all three women needed a series of shots to protect them from the deadliest virus known to medicine -- rabies. Once symptoms begin, the disease is almost always fatal.

The treatment regimen for rabies was first developed in the late 1800s, and it hasn’t changed much over the last 100 years.

But the price of survival has gone up rather dramatically -- nearly 400% over the last decade for those shots.

That rise is part of the reason why people who have insurance coverage may be stuck with hundreds of dollars in out-of-pocket costs, while the uninsured and underinsured often face thousands of dollars in medical bills.

In 2007, for example, vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur charged an average wholesale cost of $740 per 10 milliliters for its Imogam immunoglobulin, a purified blood product that is the most expensive part of the rabies treatment. Ten milliliters is the standard dose for an adult who weighs between 134 and 166 pounds.

By 2017, the company charged $3,612 for the same dose, an increase of 388% over the last decade, according to First Databank, a company that tracks pharmaceutical costs.

HyperRAB, the other brand of immunoglobulin on the market, has seen price increases of 370% over the last decade.

The CDC estimates that as many as 50,000 people in the U.S need this regimen to guard against rabies each year.